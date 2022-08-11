BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in July

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BOC Hong Kong Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BHKLY traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,553. BOC Hong Kong has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $84.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.47.

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts:

BOC Hong Kong Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th were given a dividend of $1.721 per share. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.