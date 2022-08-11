BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 1,012 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.70.

Insider Activity

Southern Stock Performance

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $78.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $78.78.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

