BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 1,024 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $283,466,000. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,704,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 339,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,790,000 after purchasing an additional 208,513 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,340,000 after buying an additional 203,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 465,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,370,000 after buying an additional 183,747 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRU opened at $101.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.58.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

