BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 2,181 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Chevron by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 236.4% during the first quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

CVX opened at $155.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $306.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.48 and a 200-day moving average of $155.91.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,043 shares of company stock valued at $47,365,905 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

