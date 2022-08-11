BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $237.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.92. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.23.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

