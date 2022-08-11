BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,023.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,920.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,136.68. The company has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,669.34 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. UBS Group dropped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,557.20.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.