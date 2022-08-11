BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $310,000 Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen cut their price target on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.18.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HCA opened at $216.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

