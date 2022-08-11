BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Linde by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Linde by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Linde by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.60.

Linde stock opened at $309.40 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

