BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 112 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ODFL. UBS Group reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.80.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $315.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.72 and its 200 day moving average is $280.97. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

