BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 181 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PNC opened at $169.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.44 and its 200 day moving average is $176.98. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.