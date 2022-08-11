BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $3,232,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 237,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 57,981 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Fastenal by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 83,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Fastenal stock opened at $54.43 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.40.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,736 shares of company stock worth $131,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

