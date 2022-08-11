BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $230.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.48. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.71.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

