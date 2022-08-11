Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 425.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Up 0.2 %

Boliden AB (publ) stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,077. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.71. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $108.20.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $2.5914 dividend. This is a boost from Boliden AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 5.05%.

BDNNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 360 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 385 to SEK 390 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.25.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.