Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Raised by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,941,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,557.20.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,023.69 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,669.34 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,920.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2,136.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

