Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 2.3% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Booking were worth $113,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,557.20.

Booking Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $64.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,088.59. 5,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,378. The firm has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,920.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,136.68.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

