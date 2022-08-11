Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Issues Earnings Results

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.83), Fidelity Earnings reports. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 89.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

Shares of Borr Drilling stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.96. 2,730,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,943. The company has a market cap of $217.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87. Borr Drilling has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Borr Drilling during the first quarter worth $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 129.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,627 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.