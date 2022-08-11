Boston Partners Buys 6,204 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 893,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.52% of Molina Healthcare worth $298,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 16.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.0% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 302.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 201.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $128,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $8,202,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,839.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $8,202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,839.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,924,138. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOH. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.00.

NYSE MOH opened at $329.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.75 and a 1 year high of $350.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.96 and its 200 day moving average is $306.30.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.