Boston Partners Has $273.62 Million Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,965,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,042,189 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 5.56% of SLM worth $273,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in SLM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 623,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in SLM in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in SLM by 2.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 89.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,074,000 after buying an additional 1,003,340 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of SLM by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 101,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. SLM had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 37.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. SLM’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

SLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

