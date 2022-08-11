Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,306,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 123,526 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 2.74% of Sensata Technologies worth $218,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ST. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after acquiring an additional 20,268 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In related news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $44.86 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.