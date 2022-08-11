Boston Partners Lowers Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,666,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,023 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $311,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

D stock opened at $82.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

