Boston Partners Purchases 5,406,305 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,748,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,406,305 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.06% of Tempur Sealy International worth $300,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,260,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,360,000 after buying an additional 549,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 382,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.71. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 659.10% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

