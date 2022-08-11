Boston Partners Raises Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Boston Partners boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,281,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,990 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $240,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,120,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,193,000 after buying an additional 25,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 507,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $198.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.37. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $199.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.14.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $859,754.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,036.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,960 shares of company stock worth $2,233,523. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.