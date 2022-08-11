Boston Partners Trims Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102,094 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.14% of Sony Group worth $173,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

Sony Group Stock Up 2.2 %

SONY opened at $85.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

