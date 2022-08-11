Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Boxed updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Boxed Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BOXD traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.52. 2,223,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,800,726. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. Boxed has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $17.05.

Get Boxed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Boxed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boxed in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Boxed

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boxed

In other Boxed news, Director Andrew C. Pearson purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 520,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,648.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Boxed news, Director David Liu purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew C. Pearson purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $133,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 520,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,648.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 135,000 shares of company stock worth $252,500 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Boxed by 3,629.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Boxed during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Boxed during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boxed during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Boxed during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

Boxed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.