Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Boxed updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Boxed Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BOXD traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.52. 2,223,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,800,726. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. Boxed has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $17.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Boxed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boxed in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boxed
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Boxed by 3,629.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Boxed during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Boxed during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boxed during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Boxed during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.
Boxed Company Profile
Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.
