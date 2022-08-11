BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Short Interest Down 72.2% in July

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,616,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BoxScore Brands Price Performance
BOXS stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. 1,402,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,182. BoxScore Brands has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.
BoxScore Brands Company Profile
