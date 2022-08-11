BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Short Interest Down 72.2% in July

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,616,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BoxScore Brands Price Performance

BOXS stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. 1,402,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,182. BoxScore Brands has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

BoxScore Brands Company Profile

BoxScore Brands, Inc, a renewable energy company, focuses on the extraction, refining, and distribution of technical minerals. Its project consists of 102 Federal mining claims located in the Lisbon Valley of Utah. The company was formerly known as U-Vend, Inc and changed its name to BoxScore Brands, Inc in February 2018.

