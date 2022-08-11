Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) PT Raised to C$215.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BYDGF. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$188.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.38.

Boyd Group Services Trading Down 1.2 %

BYDGF traded down $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $148.26. 2,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $214.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.96.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

