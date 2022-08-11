Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Increased to C$220.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$220.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$150.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$170.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$220.33.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock traded down C$1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$191.40. The company had a trading volume of 86,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,260. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$117.48 and a one year high of C$267.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$144.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$155.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 184.04.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$705.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$664.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 5.1471213 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

