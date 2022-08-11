Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$200.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Cormark from C$168.00 to C$200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.49% from the company’s previous close.

BYD has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$221.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$150.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$220.33.

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 0.6 %

TSE BYD traded down C$1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$191.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,260. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$144.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$155.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$117.48 and a 1-year high of C$267.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 184.04.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$705.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$664.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 5.1471213 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

