Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$200.00

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYDGet Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Cormark from C$168.00 to C$200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.49% from the company’s previous close.

BYD has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$221.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$150.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$220.33.

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 0.6 %

TSE BYD traded down C$1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$191.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,260. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$144.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$155.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$117.48 and a 1-year high of C$267.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 184.04.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$705.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$664.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 5.1471213 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.