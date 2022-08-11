Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.38

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 52209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.81, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.41 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 760.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,206,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,839,000 after purchasing an additional 99,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,023,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,148,000 after buying an additional 1,250,086 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,885,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,147,000 after purchasing an additional 265,193 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,804,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,658,000 after buying an additional 96,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew 25 Management Corp lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 1,215,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

