Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Trading Up 7.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $17.97 and last traded at $17.97. Approximately 556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 76,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. This is an increase from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bridge Investment Group to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $521.70 million and a P/E ratio of 10.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.31.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $104.13 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,031,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 89,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Further Reading

