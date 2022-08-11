Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the July 15th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BLIN stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $6.08.

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 23,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,589 shares in the company, valued at $81,419.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 51,702 shares of company stock worth $62,797 over the last three months. 6.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

