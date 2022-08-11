Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $211.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.49 million. Brightcove also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.02-$0.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCOV. TheStreet cut Brightcove from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

Shares of BCOV stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $7.02. 85,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,149. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.12 million, a PE ratio of -117.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $25,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,824,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,946,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 50,748 shares of company stock valued at $323,163. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brightcove by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

