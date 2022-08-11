Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $124.93 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 928,449 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 17,940 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 2.5% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.06% of NIKE worth $124,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 49,785 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,150 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

NIKE Stock Up 2.6 %

NKE traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.09. The company had a trading volume of 71,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.88. The company has a market capitalization of $182.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

