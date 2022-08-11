Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,106 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.89. 32,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,356,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $120.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.78. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

