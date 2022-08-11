Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 7,650 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 1.8% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.17% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $91,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,317,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 47.7% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 62,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.4 %

APD traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $266.58. 6,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,916. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.39. The firm has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.00.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

