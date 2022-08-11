Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Trims Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,521 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $79,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,374,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 473.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,658 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,631.1% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,155,000 after purchasing an additional 794,198 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.7% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,903,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,912,000 after purchasing an additional 569,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.47. 19,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.83. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $1,192,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $1,192,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,331.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,236 shares of company stock worth $4,360,291. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.