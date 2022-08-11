British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 275.7% from the July 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
British American Tobacco Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of BTAFF stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.10. 743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,700. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on British American Tobacco (BTAFF)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.