British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 275.7% from the July 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BTAFF stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.10. 743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,700. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

