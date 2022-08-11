Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.93-$1.97 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.8 %

BRX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.60. 1,768,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 79,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.