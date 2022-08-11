Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $30,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $170.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.21 and its 200-day moving average is $148.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

