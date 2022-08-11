Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Shares Gap Down to $22.38

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.38, but opened at $21.11. Broadstone Net Lease shares last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 37,717 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 5.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 147.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1,231.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

