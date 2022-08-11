Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Shares Gap Down to $22.38

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.38, but opened at $21.11. Broadstone Net Lease shares last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 37,717 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on BNL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.
Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 5.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.95.
Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1,231.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadstone Net Lease (BNL)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.