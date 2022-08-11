Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Announces Earnings Results

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Broadwind Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $56.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadwind

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Broadwind stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Broadwind as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadwind Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadwind in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

