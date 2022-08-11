Brokerages Set Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) PT at $67.00

Shares of Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASGTF shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$72.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASGTF opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

