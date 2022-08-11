Brokerages Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Price Target at $345.00

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $341.00.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $8,202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,839.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $8,924,138. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $214,363,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $177,876,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $329.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.96 and a 200-day moving average of $306.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $244.75 and a 1-year high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

