Brokerages Set Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) PT at $126.29

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.71.

Several research firms recently commented on PRFT. TheStreet raised Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Perficient to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Perficient news, Director Romil Bahl acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perficient

Perficient Trading Up 2.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 846.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Perficient by 1,971.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $84.88 on Thursday. Perficient has a 1 year low of $82.72 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.11.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. Perficient had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

