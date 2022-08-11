Brokerages Set Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Target Price at $185.16

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.65.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Redburn Partners raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $120.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.85. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.40 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

