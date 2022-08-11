Brokerages Set Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Target Price at $185.16

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.65.
SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Redburn Partners raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
Shares of SPOT stock opened at $120.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.85. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.40 and a beta of 1.83.
Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.