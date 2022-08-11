Brokers Issue Forecasts for Masonite International Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Masonite International in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless expects that the company will earn $13.87 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Masonite International’s current full-year earnings is $10.01 per share.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Masonite International Price Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

DOOR stock opened at $90.09 on Thursday. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.78 and a 200 day moving average of $87.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 51.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

