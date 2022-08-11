Brokers Set Expectations for Mondelez International, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average of $63.51. The stock has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.