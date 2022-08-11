Brokers Set Expectations for TopBuild Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for TopBuild in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.87. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $15.35 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.71. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TopBuild Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLD. Zelman & Associates cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

BLD opened at $199.26 on Thursday. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $150.71 and a 12-month high of $284.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.28 and a 200-day moving average of $196.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.