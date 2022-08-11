Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Brother Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BRTHY remained flat at $38.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 49 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.35. Brother Industries has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

