BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

BRP Group (NYSE:BRPGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%.

BRP Group Trading Up 2.9 %

BRP traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.27. 11,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.90 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John A. Valentine bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 66,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,006.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $53,750.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,017.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John A. Valentine acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 66,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,006.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,059 shares of company stock valued at $596,033. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BRP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in BRP Group by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in BRP Group by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in BRP Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BRP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,057,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins decreased their price target on BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

About BRP Group

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Read More

Earnings History for BRP Group (NYSE:BRP)

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.