BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Issues Earnings Results

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%.

BRP traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.27. 11,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.90 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, insider John A. Valentine bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 66,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,006.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $53,750.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,017.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John A. Valentine acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 66,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,006.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,059 shares of company stock valued at $596,033. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BRP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in BRP Group by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in BRP Group by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in BRP Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BRP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,057,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins decreased their price target on BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

