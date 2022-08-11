BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Issues Earnings Results

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%.
BRP Group Trading Up 2.9 %
BRP traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.27. 11,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.90 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider John A. Valentine bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 66,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,006.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $53,750.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,017.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John A. Valentine acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 66,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,006.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,059 shares of company stock valued at $596,033. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins decreased their price target on BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRP Group (BRP)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.